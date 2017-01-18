UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd
* signed firm agreement with samsung heavy industries for its next series of FSRUs
* Agreement for three optional FRRUs with samsung heavy industries co., ltd. (shi) in south korea
* FSRUs will have a storage capacity of 170,000 m(3) and höegh lng/wärtsila regas plant design with a regasification capacity of 750 mmscf/day
* Firm FSRU will be delivered in may 2019 and optional FSRUs will be delivered with approx. six months interval from delivery of firm vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources