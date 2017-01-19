Jan 19 Episurf Medical AB :

* Announces up to about 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.42 million) rights issue subject to EGM approval

* Subscription price is 7.50 crowns per new share

* Total issue proceeds will amount to up to about 120 million crowns before deduction of transaction related expenses ($1 = 8.9443 Swedish crowns)