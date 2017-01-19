BRIEF-Synektik sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 mln zlotys
* Sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 Episurf Medical AB :
* Announces up to about 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.42 million) rights issue subject to EGM approval
* Subscription price is 7.50 crowns per new share
* Total issue proceeds will amount to up to about 120 million crowns before deduction of transaction related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9443 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 2.8 pct (Updates after press conference; Removes background material on 2012 defibrillator recall as incidents are not related; raises paragraphs on earnings, adds analyst comment; adds that shares have regained some losses.)
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock