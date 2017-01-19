Jan 19 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Intends to acquire all shares in GMS from Gorka Echarri, Angel Sánchez and Jose María Vilches, managers and founders of GMS

* Agreed enterprise value of GMS is 11.4 million euros ($12.1 million), on a cash-free and debt free basis

* Transaction is expected to close on or about March 31 2017

* Cash part of transaction will be fully financed through Link's corporate funds

