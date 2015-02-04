Feb 4 Empyrean Energy Plc

* Update on strategic review; termination of FSP

* Board has decided to terminate FSP with immediate effec

* Panel on takeovers and mergers has confirmed that company is no longer in an offer period

* Fully expects that further funding will be required to finance on-going development of its interest in sugarloaf

* Continues to benefit from support of its existing lender, Macquarie Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)