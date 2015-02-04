Feb 4 Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Q1 revenue 8 million stg versus 7.5 million stg year ago
* Revenue for three months ended 31 December 2014 of 8.0
million pounds ($12.4 million) compared to 7.5 million pounds
for three months ended 31 December 2013
* Loss for three months ended 31 December 2014 of 3.4
million pounds ($5.3 million) compared to 2.8 million pounds for
three months ended 31 December 201
* Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2014 of 156.6
million pounds ($243.9 million)
* Potential for Epidiolex to treat additional forms of
epilepsy and we expect to commence clinical development programs
in further potential target indications during 2015: CEO
* GW expects to commence a second pivotal phase 3 trial in
Dravet syndrome around end of Q1
* In LGS, expects to commence 2 phase 3 trials around end of
Q1; expects top-line data from at least one of these trials
around 2015 end
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: