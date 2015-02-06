Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab
* Hemfosa is acquiring 13 properties in its prioritized community service segment for a total underlying property value of SEK 420 million.
* At the same time, properties from the offices, logistics and transaction segments with an underlying value of approximately SEK 140 million are being divested. The properties are located in the districts of Uppsala, Gävle, Umeå and Eksjö.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.