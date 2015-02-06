Feb 6 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa is acquiring 13 properties in its prioritized community service segment for a total underlying property value of SEK 420 million.

* At the same time, properties from the offices, logistics and transaction segments with an underlying value of approximately SEK 140 million are being divested. The properties are located in the districts of Uppsala, Gävle, Umeå and Eksjö.

