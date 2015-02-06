UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
Feb 6 Anglo Pacific Group Plc :
* Placing and open offer
* 49,375,000 new ordinary shares of 2 pence have been conditionally placed at an offer price of 80 pence per share
* Raises aggregate gross proceeds of 39.5 million stg(approximately $60 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.