Feb 6 Dfs Furniture Holdings Plc

* Intention to float - UKLA - DFS Furniture Limited

* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock Exchange

* will comprise an offer of new and existing shares

* Based on last reported twelve months to period ending 1 November 2014, group recorded gross sales of £874.8 million

* Based on last 12 months to period ending 1 Nov, group recorded revenues of £674.6 million and adjusted ebitda of £85.2 million at a margin of 12.6 pct

* Offer expected to raise gross proceeds of c.£105 million in order to reduce borrowings and provide access to lower cost of financing

* Is expected that admission will take place in March 2015

* Intends to use all of primary proceeds from offer after costs to reduce indebtedness

* Offer to include partial sale of shares held by entity indirectly controlled by funds managed by Advent International Corp, management team

* Berenberg Gossler & Co and HSBC Bank Plc are acting as co-lead managers