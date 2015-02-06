UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
Feb 6 Dfs Furniture Holdings Plc
* Intention to float - UKLA - DFS Furniture Limited
* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock Exchange
* will comprise an offer of new and existing shares
* Based on last reported twelve months to period ending 1 November 2014, group recorded gross sales of £874.8 million
* Based on last 12 months to period ending 1 Nov, group recorded revenues of £674.6 million and adjusted ebitda of £85.2 million at a margin of 12.6 pct
* Offer expected to raise gross proceeds of c.£105 million in order to reduce borrowings and provide access to lower cost of financing
* Is expected that admission will take place in March 2015
* Intends to use all of primary proceeds from offer after costs to reduce indebtedness
* Offer to include partial sale of shares held by entity indirectly controlled by funds managed by Advent International Corp, management team
* Berenberg Gossler & Co and HSBC Bank Plc are acting as co-lead managers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.