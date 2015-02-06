Feb 6 Entra ASA :

* Entra has signed a new lease contract with the Norwegian mapping authority (Nautical Charts) for 3,927 sqm in Professor Olav Hanssensvei 10 in Stavanger

* The lease contract duration is 10 years

* Professor Olav Hanssensvei 10 is now close to fully let

* The Norwegian mapping authority (Nautical Charts) is today a tenant in Entra's property in Lerviksveien 36/Tinngata 8 in Stavanger and will move in April 2015

* Entra will start a strategic review of the regulation and purpose of the property which has a central location in a popular residential area close to Stavanger city centre

* Entra has also signed a new lease contract with Scala Prosessteknikk for 1,500 sqm in Grenseveien 92 at Helsfyr in Oslo

* The lease contract duration is 10 years and Scala Prosessteknikk will occupy the premises from January 2016

* Grenseveien 92 is now 81 pct let Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)