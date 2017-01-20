Jan 20 BB Biotech AG :
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter
of 2016
* 5% dividend yield maintained - BB Biotech management is
very confident about sector's prospects in 2017
* A proposed dividend of 2.75 Swiss francs ($2.74)per share
* 2017 will bring an acceleration of important product
approvals and milestone read-for industry and bb biotech's
portfolio
* Consolidated but not yet audited Q4 data for BB Biotech
record a net loss of 24 mln Swiss francs versus last year's
quarter gain of 511 mln Swiss francs
* Consolidated but not yet audited full year 2016 data,
showed a net loss of 802 mln Swiss francs versus a full year net
profit of 653 mln Swiss francs for 2015.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)