China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Feb 6 Mediclin AG
* For Q4 of 2014 reports group sales of 135.2 million euros ($153 million) which are 10.0 million euros higher than respective previous year's quarter
* Group sales for financial year 2014 are expected to amount to 538.0 million euros
* FY group operating result is expected to amount to 15.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.