BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Changes in the demire supervisory board and shareholder structure
* Wecken & Cie. now holds 26.53 percent of DEMIRE's share capital, which makes it company's largest investor
* Peter Maser is also terminating his supervisory board mandate at DEMIRE. Maser was appointed to supervisory board of demire at beginning of 2015 and elected as deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k2IOvX) Further company coverage: