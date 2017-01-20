Jan 20 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Announces contract extension for West Elara

* Has been awarded a firm one well extension plus one optional well from Statoil

* Work will commence in direct continuation of west elara's existing contract with statoil and backlog for firm portion of extension is estimated to be $10 million

* West elara has worked for statoil since 2011 and company is pleased to continue this long-term relationship Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)