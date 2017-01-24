EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Aevis Victoria Sa :
* Launches a public takeover offer for all publicly held registered shares of LifeWatch Ltd.
* For each registered share of LifeWatch, it is foreseen that Aevis will offer 0.1818 registered share of Aevis with a nominal value of 5.00 Swiss francs ($5.01)
* Alternatively, aevis offers 10.00 Swiss francs in cash per registered share of LifeWatch
* Public takeover offer is subject to several conditions, one of which being that aevis holds 67 pct of LifeWatch registered shares at offer expiration date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: