Jan 24 Enquest Plc :

* Acquisition of 25 pct of magnus oil field

* Enquest to take over operatorship of Magnus, Sullom Voe terminal and associated infrastructure with no cash outlay

* Will become operator of transaction assets

* Transaction is subject to certain regulatory, government authority, counterparty and partner consents

* Transition for change in operatorship is anticipated to take between 6 and 12 months

* Consideration for these interests is $85 million

* Adds 15.9 mmboe of net 2p reserves and net production of 4.2 mboepd (based on 2016 production)

* Option to acquire an additional 75 pct interest in Magnus and BP's interest in associated infrastructure