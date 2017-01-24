UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 PZ Cussons Plc :
* Interim dividend up 2.3 percent to 2.67 penceper share
* Sterling profits only slightly lower at profit before tax and exceptionals of £40.2m (prior period £42.1m) despite a challenging macro environment
* Brand shares maintained or growing in all group's major markets and categories
* Strong balance sheet with net debt at 1.5 x ebitda
* Liquidity in Nigeria remains poor with exchange rate continuing to weaken on both interbank and secondary markets
* Tough trading conditions in Australia across all categories with new product launches planned for second half of year to improve performance
* Robust performance in UK washing and bathing division with new product launches ensuring great shelf presence in a challenging trading environment
* "In this first half of 2017 financial year, group has faced a backdrop full of challenges across most of markets where we operate
* We remain on track to deliver our full year expectations.
* Board has increased interim dividend by 2.3 pct to 2.67p per share."
* Revenue at £378.2m versus £385.9m
* Profit before tax at £40.2m versus £42.1m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources