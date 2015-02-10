Feb 10 XLMedia Plc :
* Notes press speculation regarding potential acquisition of
TLV Media for 50-100 m Israeli Shekels
* In evaluation stages of a few prospective targets, TLV
being one of them
* Confirms it is actively pursuing additional acquisitions,
looking to use its strong cash flow and funds raised during its
IPO
* Management is working continuously to explore these
options, and once board is satisfied that right target was found
and terms have been agreed, company will announce accordingly
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)