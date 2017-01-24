Jan 24 SHW AG :

* Manufacturer of fully electric vehicles cancels major order

* Manufacturer cancelled order and requested SHW Automotive GmbH to cease its preparations for the start-up of series production

* As main reason for cancellation, manufacturer states nonalignment of technical specifications for axle drive pumps with requirements of model in question

* SHW does not consider reasons given by manufacturer to be valid

* SHW is therefore assessing legal effectiveness of order cancellation as well as its legal consequences and reserves right to claim damages

* Order lifetime sales volume was about 100 million euros ($107.39 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)