UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 SHW AG :
* Manufacturer of fully electric vehicles cancels major order
* Manufacturer cancelled order and requested SHW Automotive GmbH to cease its preparations for the start-up of series production
* As main reason for cancellation, manufacturer states nonalignment of technical specifications for axle drive pumps with requirements of model in question
* SHW does not consider reasons given by manufacturer to be valid
* SHW is therefore assessing legal effectiveness of order cancellation as well as its legal consequences and reserves right to claim damages
* Order lifetime sales volume was about 100 million euros ($107.39 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources