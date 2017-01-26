Jan 26 Renishaw Plc

* H1 pretax profit 35.7 million stg

* H1 revenue rose 21 percent to 240.4 million stg

* Interim dividend 12.5 penceper share

* First half year revenue of 240.4m stg, compared with previous year of 198.5m stg.

* First half year profit before tax of 35.7m stg, compared with restated* 28.6m stg last year.

* Revenue growth of 21 pct, 12 stg at constant exchange rates.

* Capital expenditure for first half year was 25.9m stg.

* Notwithstanding current economic uncertainties, board remains confident in future prospects of group.

* Continue to anticipate growth in both revenue and profit in this financial year

* Expect full year revenue to be in range of 500m stg to 530m stg

* Profit before tax to be in range of 85m stg to 105m stg.

* Maintained interim dividend of 12.5 pence net per share