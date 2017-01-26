Jan 26 Publity AG :

* Revenues and earnings soar in 2016 according to preliminary figures

* Dividend forecast confirmed once again at 2.80 euros ($3.01) per share

* FY EBIT up to around 35.4 million euros compared to 20 million euros in 2015

* FY net income nearly doubles to around 24 million euros

* FY revenues (HGB accounting) were up to 44 million euros after 23 million euros in previous year

* Is forecasting revenues and earnings to increase still further in current fiscal year 2017