Jan 26 Publity AG :
* Revenues and earnings soar in 2016 according to
preliminary figures
* Dividend forecast confirmed once again at 2.80 euros
($3.01) per share
* FY EBIT up to around 35.4 million euros compared to 20
million euros in 2015
* FY net income nearly doubles to around 24 million euros
* FY revenues (HGB accounting) were up to 44 million euros
after 23 million euros in previous year
* Is forecasting revenues and earnings to increase still
further in current fiscal year 2017
($1 = 0.9311 euros)
