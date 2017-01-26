UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
Jan 26 SMA Solar Technology AG :
* 2016 fiscal year sales of around 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over 140 million euros with depreciation and amortization of around 75 million euros
* In FY increased operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to approximately 65 million euros (pro-forma 2015: 43.3 million euros)
* For 2017 fiscal year, managing board expects sales of 830 million to 900 million euros and EBITDA of 70 million euros to 90 million euros, due in particular to persistently high price pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
DOHA, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel was back up and running after briefly being suspended.