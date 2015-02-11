Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 Suess Microtec AG :
* FY generated sales of 145.3 million euros ($164 million) (previous year: 134.5 million euros) in last fiscal year
* FY order entry of 134.3 million euros (previous year: 135.0 million euros)
* FY 2014 EBIT came in at 8.4 million euros - which is better than previously expected (previous year: -19.4 million euros)
* FY-end order backlog amounted to 75.6 million euros (Dec. 31, 2013: 85.7 million euros)
* Says free cash flow for fiscal year before security transactions was 2.1 million euros, compared to 4.1 million euros in previous year.
* For Q1 2015 management board expects an order intake between 25 million euros and 35 million euros
* Says 2015 EBIT is expected to reach break-even-level. One reason for lower EBIT expectation in 2015 is a substantial increase in research and development spending
* Guides sales for 2015 fiscal year to come in between 130 million euros and 140 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order