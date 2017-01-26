Jan 26 Zeal Network

* Zeal announces investment in growth strategy, 2017 guidance, developments in vat matter and adjusted dividend policy

* Says expects an EBIT in range of eur 30 to 40 million in fiscal year 2017 and a total operating performance of eur 145 to 155 million in same period

* Says to adjust its current dividend policy

* Says intends to declare a dividend in 2017 and onwards amounting to at least eur 1.00 per share, to be paid in one annual instalment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: