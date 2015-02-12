Feb 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
* Total dividend up 3.8 percent to 10.9 penceper share
* FY revenue 921.7 million stg
* Final dividend 7 penceper share
* Revenue at constant currency increased by 1.8% compared to
2013
* Reported results were impacted by a strong sterling
against most currencies during 2014
* Has booked a £51.9 million charge before tax in income
statement (2013: £12.9 million)
* Cash cost of these items in 2014 was £5.3 million with a
further cash cost of £6.6 million expected in 2015
