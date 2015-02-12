Feb 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

* Total dividend up 3.8 percent to 10.9 penceper share

* FY revenue 921.7 million stg

* Final dividend 7 penceper share

* Revenue at constant currency increased by 1.8% compared to 2013

* Reported results were impacted by a strong sterling against most currencies during 2014

* Has booked a £51.9 million charge before tax in income statement (2013: £12.9 million)

* Cash cost of these items in 2014 was £5.3 million with a further cash cost of £6.6 million expected in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: