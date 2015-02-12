Feb 12 Informa Plc
* FY revenue 1.14 billion stg
* Final results
* Final dividend 12.9 penceper share
* Total dividend 19.3 penceper share
* FY adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations 40.3
pence versus 40.1 pence year ago
* Group revenue increased to £1,137m (2013: £1,130m¹)
* Adjusted operating profit consistent at £334.1m (2013:
£334.7m¹)
* Total dividend per share increased by 2% to 19.3p; final
dividend of 12.9p (2013: 18.9p)
* Review of our balance sheet has also led to write down of
certain underperforming datamonitor assets
* In 2015 we intend to deliver another year of adjusted EPS
growth alongside our commitment to further dividend growth and
over £30m of investment into growth acceleration plan
* Have not assumed any marked improvement in recent macro
trends within our budgets for 2015
* Relatively robust outlook in North America, Middle East,
Africa and Asia, whilst continental Europe and Latin America
remain more challenging
* Anticipate investing £30m to £40m in 2015
* This will impact earnings, through increased operating
expenditure and depreciation from higher capital spending
* Outlook also enables us to commit to increase annual
dividend per share by a minimum of 2 pct per annum through
period of 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan
