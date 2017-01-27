BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Jan 27 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* PCI Biotech awarded 13.8 million Norwegian crowns ($1.7 million) from Research Council of Norway to further development of PCI for use in vaccination
* Project will be initiated in Q3 2017 and run for three and a half years
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: