Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Sangui Biotech International Inc :
* Revenues slightly improved in the first half of the 2015 financial year
* H1 revenues from product sales and royalties in amount of $104,906, an increase of 74.0 pct over revenues
* H1 research and development expenses amounted to $134,977 (H1/2014: $107,234)
* Says H1 net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company came to $355,928 (H1/2014: $570,032)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.