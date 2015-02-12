Feb 12 Sangui Biotech International Inc :

* Revenues slightly improved in the first half of the 2015 financial year

* H1 revenues from product sales and royalties in amount of $104,906, an increase of 74.0 pct over revenues

* H1 research and development expenses amounted to $134,977 (H1/2014: $107,234)

* Says H1 net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company came to $355,928 (H1/2014: $570,032) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)