UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
Feb 12 J.P. Morgan Securities
* Proposed placing
* Intel Foundation intends to offer for sale up to about 13.4 million shares of Imagination Technologies Group
* If all shares of Imagination on offer are sold in placing,neither Intel Foundation nor Intel Capital will hold any shares in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.