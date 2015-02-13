Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
:Feb 13 Data Respons ASA :
* Data Respons has signed a contract of 9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.20 million) with a customer in the oil services market
* The contract covers development of new solutions as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries
* The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customer's end products
* The deliveries will be carried out over the coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5903 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)