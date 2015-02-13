BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to create a single fund, at roughly $18 bln, as early as May - Nikkei
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
Feb 13 Investor AB
* EQT Mid Market acquires E.I.S. Aircraft Group
* The German manufacturer of light-weight products and provider of services to the aviation industry had annual revenues of approximately EUR 40 million in 2013 and has around 300 employees. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
ZAGREB, April 4 There is no guarantee that indebted Croatian food group Agrokor can be saved, the restructuring expert appointed to rescue the business said on Tuesday, describing the challenge as one of the toughest in his career.
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)