Feb 13 Afren Plc
* Offer talks terminated
* SEPLAT has requested an extension to deadline
* Had received a highly preliminary approach from SEPLAT
Petroleum Development Company Plc regarding a possible
combination with Afren
* Continuing discussions with advisers to ad hoc committee
of its largest bond holders regarding immediate liquidity and
funding needs of business
* Has concluded that continuing discussions with SEPLAT is
not in best interests of company's stakeholders and will not
agree to SEPLAT's request for an extension of deadline
* Also having discussions with its existing stakeholders and
new third party investors regarding recapitalising company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: