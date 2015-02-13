Feb 13 Afren Plc

* Offer talks terminated

* SEPLAT has requested an extension to deadline

* Had received a highly preliminary approach from SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc regarding a possible combination with Afren

* Continuing discussions with advisers to ad hoc committee of its largest bond holders regarding immediate liquidity and funding needs of business

* Has concluded that continuing discussions with SEPLAT is not in best interests of company's stakeholders and will not agree to SEPLAT's request for an extension of deadline

* Also having discussions with its existing stakeholders and new third party investors regarding recapitalising company