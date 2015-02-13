Feb 13 Aer Lingus Group Plc :
* Possible offer update
* Revised proposal remains conditional
* Board continues to believe that financial terms of revised
proposal are in best interests of Aer Lingus' shareholders
* Discussions have further confirmed that it is clearly in
IAG's interests to continue to grow Aer Lingus within IAG Group
* A combination of Aer Lingus with IAG has a compelling
strategic rationale and will deliver significant benefits for
Aer Lingus, its employees, its customers and for Ireland
* Believes IAG's proposal can enable Ireland to become
central hub for European traffic across atlantic resulting in
better utilisation of infrastructural investment
