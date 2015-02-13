Feb 13 Aer Lingus Group Plc :

* Possible offer update

* Revised proposal remains conditional

* Board continues to believe that financial terms of revised proposal are in best interests of Aer Lingus' shareholders

* Discussions have further confirmed that it is clearly in IAG's interests to continue to grow Aer Lingus within IAG Group

* A combination of Aer Lingus with IAG has a compelling strategic rationale and will deliver significant benefits for Aer Lingus, its employees, its customers and for Ireland

* Believes IAG's proposal can enable Ireland to become central hub for European traffic across atlantic resulting in better utilisation of infrastructural investment