Jan 30 TLG Immobilien AG :
* Resolves on cash capital increase
* Placement price will be determined by management board
after conclusion of accelerated bookbuilding offering and will
presumably be announced on Jan. 31
* Intends to issue up to approximately 6.7 million new
shares, thereby increasing its share capital to up to
approximately 74.2 million euros ($79.30 million), which
represents an increase of around 10 pct of share capital
* Private placement will commence on Jan. 30 and is expected
to end on Jan. 31
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund recent and additional
acquisitions of german office and retail properties in line with
its defined acquisition criteria as well as general corporate
purposes
* Has agreed to a customary lock-up period of 90 days
($1 = 0.9357 euros)
