BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 11.29 bln won
* Says it signed a 11.29 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Feb 16 MTG
* MTG sells stake in Sappa
* Has completed the sale of its 50% stake in Swedish cable TV company Sappa to Finnish telecom operator Anvia for an enterprise value (on a 100% basis) of 135 million Swedish Crown. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China