UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Elanix Biotechnologies AG :
* Said on Monday initiated a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights
* Said subscription ratio will be 5 to 1
* Subscription price was set at 4.20 euros ($4.49)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources