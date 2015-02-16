UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* Announces preliminary results for 2014
* 2015 forecast confirmed
* FY revenues amounted to 381.1 million euros ($435 million) (P/Y: 377.4 million euros)
* FY EBIT totaled 16.7 million euros (P/Y: 22.3 million euros)
* FY net income amounted to 7.3 million euros (P/Y: 13.1 million euros)
* Continues to expect group revenues of around 400 million euros and an EBIT of around 19 million euros in fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.