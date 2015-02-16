Feb 16 Nio Inc :

* Nio acquires Gaming Innovation Group (GIG)

* Parties signed share exchange deal to exchange entire issued share capital of GiG for shares in Nio Inc. in order to create a iGaming company

* Says GiG will be a 100 pct subsidiary of Nio and management team of GiG will continue in their respective positions after completion of transaction

* Will issue 290 million new Nio shares as consideration for all shares in GiG

* Says in addition, GiG may be entitled to a variable consideration of up to a maximum of 125 million shares, provided that GiG reaches revenue targets of 24 million euros ($27.40 million) in 2015 and 39 million euros in 2016