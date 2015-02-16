Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Data Respons ASA :
* Says has signed a contract with a Swedish technology group for delivery of specialised services
* The contract has a preliminary scope of 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.38 million) with possibilities for extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3970 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order