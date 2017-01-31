BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development to convert 3 bln riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
* Says working with Ministry of Finance to convert 3 billion riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
Jan 31 Immofinanz Ag :
* Sells Friesenquartier and second section of Gerling Quartier in Cologne to Quantum and Proximus - Germany remains most important growth market in office sector
* Parties have agreed not to disclose any information on purchase price because of ongoing negotiations, which are expected to be concluded during Q1 of 2017
* Details on entire transaction will be announced at that time
* Closing is expected to take place in Q2 of 2017 for sale of friesenquartier and in 2018 for forward purchase.
* Buyer is a joint venture by German companies Quantum Immobilien Ag and Proximus Real Estate Ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Emaar Hospitality to manage its first hotel in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
