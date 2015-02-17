Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 17 EVRY ASA :
* Said on Monday Lyngen Bidco AS had obtained antitrust clearance in EU for its voluntary offer for the outstanding shares of EVRY
* Said Lyngen Bidco had announced final extension of the offer period to Feb. 25 at 09:00 CET. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order