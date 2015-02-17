Feb 17 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv elects new directors and declares increased dividend

* has elected Ms. Aicha Evans and Mr. David E. Kepler as new members of its board of directors

* quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the second quarter 2015, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level.