Feb 23 APR Energy Plc

* Discussions with banking syndicate

* May not meet certain financial covenants associated with its bank facility on future testing dates

* May not be able to satisfy certain financial covenants going forward (could lead to removal or reduction of its financing arrangements)

* Pursuing an amendment to its credit facility that would provide desired relief in advance of when required to ensure continued compliance

* Engaged in positive discussions with its banking syndicate

* Reconfirms its full-year net debt guidance of $550-570 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: