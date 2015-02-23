Feb 23 APR Energy Plc
* Discussions with banking syndicate
* May not meet certain financial covenants associated with
its bank facility on future testing dates
* May not be able to satisfy certain financial covenants
going forward (could lead to removal or reduction of its
financing arrangements)
* Pursuing an amendment to its credit facility that would
provide desired relief in advance of when required to ensure
continued compliance
* Engaged in positive discussions with its banking syndicate
* Reconfirms its full-year net debt guidance of $550-570
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: