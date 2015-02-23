Feb 23 British American Tobacco Plc

* BAT confirms possible offer for Souza Cruz

* Evaluating possible public tender offer to buy up to all of 24.7 pct of Souza Cruz shares not currently owned by BAT and to delist company

* Any offer would be at a price per share of R$26.75, to be paid in cash, in Brazilian reais, and to be reduced by any dividend paid by Souza Cruz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: