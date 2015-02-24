UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Feb 24 Meggitt Plc :
* Contract win
* Selected by AVIC Aircraft Xi'an branch to embark on a multi-million dollar programme involving three packages of work for MA700 70-seat regional aircraft
* First delivery is planned for 2019 with production expected to last at least 25 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.