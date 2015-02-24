Clothing retailer Next "extremely cautious" about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 Next reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit on Thursday, meeting its latest guidance, and said it remained "extremely cautious" about prospects for 2017.
Feb 24 Elementis Plc
* FY sales rose 2 percent to $790.4 million
* Special dividend increased by 19 percent
* Total dividends for year increased by 11 percent to 15.40 cents per share
* FY profit before tax $141.9 mln versus $136 mln year earlier
* Current year has started on a solid footing and co is confident that group will make further progress in coming year
* Sales in 2014 were $519.7 million compared to $502.8 million for elementis specialty products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 Next reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit on Thursday, meeting its latest guidance, and said it remained "extremely cautious" about prospects for 2017.
LONDON, March 22 Iain Conn, chief executive of Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica, received a nearly 40 percent rise in annual remuneration to more than 4 million pounds, the company's yearly report showed on Wednesday.