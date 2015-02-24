Feb 24 Elementis Plc

* FY sales rose 2 percent to $790.4 million

* Special dividend increased by 19 percent

* Total dividends for year increased by 11 percent to 15.40 cents per share

* FY profit before tax $141.9 mln versus $136 mln year earlier

* Current year has started on a solid footing and co is confident that group will make further progress in coming year

* Sales in 2014 were $519.7 million compared to $502.8 million for elementis specialty products