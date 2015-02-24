Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Viscom AG :
* Preliminary result for 2014 - Viscom posts significant rise in revenue and earnings
* FY preliminary revenue: 62,254 thousand euros ($71 million) (previous year: 49,820 thousand euros, +25.0 percent)
* FY EBIT: 9,378 thousand euros (previous year: 6,772 thousand euros, +38.5 percent)
* FY EBIT-margin: 15.1 percent (previous year: 13.6 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order