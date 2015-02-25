Feb 25 Aareal Bank Ag
* news: Aareal Bank group posts record results for the
financial year 2014 - proposes dividend increase from eur 0.75
to eur 1.20 per share (news with additional features)
* FY net profit 294 million eur versus 93 million eur year
ago
* FY operating profit 436 million eur versus 198 million eur
year ago
* Proposes dividend increase from eur 0.75 to eur 1.20 per
share
* Following a strong Q4, consolidated operating profit of
eur 436 million
* 2014 operating profit more than doubled over previous
year, from eur 198 million to eur 436 million
* At eur 86 million, aareal bank group's q4 consolidated
operating profit was up significantly year-on-year (q4 2013: eur
58 million)
* Allowance for credit losses was eur 41 million in q4 (q4
2013: eur 39 million)
* Outlook for 2015: Aareal Bank expects another very good
result
* Expects market and competitive environment to remain very
demanding throughout current financial year
* Remains generally optimistic for 2015 financial year
* Net interest income is projected in a range between eur
720 million to eur 760 million
* Continues to forecast 2015 allowance for credit losses in
a range of eur 100 million to eur 150 million
* Sees good opportunities to achieve consolidated operating
profit of between eur 400 million and eur 430 million for
current year
* Expects roe before taxes to be around 16 per cent, and eps
between eur 4.80 and eur 5.20 based on an assumed tax ratio of
31.4 per cent
* Medium-Term target roe of approximately 12 per cent before
taxes remains unchanged
