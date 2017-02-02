Feb 2 Adler Modemaerkte AG

* Earnings forecast exceeded significantly

* FY revenue went down 3.8 pct to 544.6 million euros ($587.73 million) as expected (2015: 556.1 million euros)

* FY earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to more than 22.5 million euros, thus exceeding advised range of 14 to 17 million euros significantly

* Reacted to overall decline in revenues faced by textile retailers by implementing cost savings- and efficiency programmes

* Effects of which were already being felt and will result in additional cost savings in 2017