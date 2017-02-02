UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Adler Modemaerkte AG
* Earnings forecast exceeded significantly
* FY revenue went down 3.8 pct to 544.6 million euros ($587.73 million) as expected (2015: 556.1 million euros)
* FY earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to more than 22.5 million euros, thus exceeding advised range of 14 to 17 million euros significantly
* Reacted to overall decline in revenues faced by textile retailers by implementing cost savings- and efficiency programmes
* Effects of which were already being felt and will result in additional cost savings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources