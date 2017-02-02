Feb 2 Novo Nordisk

* Says 2017 sales growth is expected to be in the range of a decline of 1 percent to a growth of 4 percent measured in local currencies

* Says 2017 operating profit growth is expected to be in the range of a decline of 2 percent to a growth of 3 percent measured in local currencies

* Says for 2017, reported sales growth is expected to be 1-6 pct measured in Danish crowns, positively impacted by currencies of 2 percentage points

* Says reported operating profit growth is expected to be 0-5 pct measured in Danish crowns, positively impacted by currencies of 2 percentage points

* Says at annual general meeting on 23 March 2017, board of directors will propose a final dividend of DKK 4.60 for 2016 per share of DKK 0.20

* Says expected total dividend for 2016 of DKK 7.60 per share, of which DKK 3.00 per share was paid as interim dividend in august 2016, corresponds to an increase of 19% compared to 2015

* Says board of directors furthermore intends to initiate a new 12-months share repurchase programme of up to DKK 16 billion

* Q4 operating profit 11,206 million DKK versus 11,418 million DKK seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 sales 29,572 million DKK versus 29,495 million DKK seen in Reuters poll

* Says 2017 capex around DKK 10 billion