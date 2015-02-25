Feb 25 Asetek A/S :

* Raised 100 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement of 10,000,000 new shares

* Board of directors will propose to EGM to conduct a subsequent offering of up to 2,000,000 new shares

* Shares will have par value of 0.10 Danish crown at a price of 10.00 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6030 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)