Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Asetek A/S :
* Raised 100 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement of 10,000,000 new shares
* Board of directors will propose to EGM to conduct a subsequent offering of up to 2,000,000 new shares
* Shares will have par value of 0.10 Danish crown at a price of 10.00 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6030 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order